TikTok
Upload
Log in
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Log in
Suggested accounts
About
Newsroom
Store
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Creator Directory
TikTok for Good
Advertise
Developers
Transparency
Help
Safety
Terms
Privacy
Creator Portal
Community Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok
rirychannel
リリー＆よっちゃん(ﾘﾘｰﾁｬﾝﾈﾙ)
·
2020-8-3
Follow
#犬
#獣医さん
#定期診断
#お盆休み前
#マルチーズ
#チワワ
#三びき
#診察室
#大変
#次回は盆あけ
Pump - Valentino Khan
Report
22
3
Share
Browse more For You videos
Get app
Get TikTok App