Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomContactCareersByteDance
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparencyTikTok RewardsTikTok BrowseTikTok Embeds
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2023 TikTok
#stitch with @hankgreen1 big bang #spacepoetry #cosmos #spokenword
00:00 / 00:00
Speed
#stitch with @hankgreen1 big bang #spacepoetry #cosmos #spokenword

original sound - Reina del Cid

reinaofthecid
Reina del Cid · 3d ago

21.7K comments

Log in to comment

You may like