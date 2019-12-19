Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomStoreContactCareersByteDanceCreator Directory
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparency
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok

mami4dogs

Sarah⭐︎Reon⭐︎Lea⭐︎Koa

· 2020-7-31
#毎日お勉強 #子犬 #グローバル #日本語 #英語 #🐶🐶🐶 #犬3兄妹 #ブルーマール #ボーダーコリー #末っ子 #❤️

オリジナル楽曲 - mamimama - Sarah⭐︎Reon⭐︎Lea⭐︎Koa

#毎日お勉強#子犬#グローバル#日本語#英語#🐶🐶🐶 #犬3兄妹#ブルーマール #ボーダーコリー#末っ子#❤️

Report

Browse more For You videos

Get TikTok App