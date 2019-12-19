TikTok
Upload
Log in
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Log in
Suggested accounts
About
Newsroom
Store
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Creator Directory
TikTok for Good
Advertise
Developers
Transparency
Help
Safety
Terms
Privacy
Creator Portal
Community Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok
lapindp
TS👔🎤
·
2020-2-24
Follow
⚠️夢⚠️2.23はお誕生日でした⋈*.。大好きな相棒
@M🐑
が大好きな財前くんをしてお祝いしてくれたんだ…世界一幸せ者だよ〜〜！ありがとな〜〜！
#夢女子
#新テニスの王子様
#財前光
オリジナル楽曲 - TS👔🎤
Report
480
5
10
Browse more For You videos
Get app
Get TikTok App