kaichan1919
大宮美容師『KAITO』
·
2020-7-6
みんなはどのダウンが好き？😊はやくも冬pic🙋🏽♂️🙋🏽♂️
#ダウンの特徴
#ノースフェイス
#安定の
#ダウンジャケット
#instagram
#kaichan1919
