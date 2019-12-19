TikTok
handmadepop.358
【POP未来図】商売繁盛💫間違いなし‼映える店頭ポップ販促
·
2020-2-6
🚩YouTubeチャンネル登録【POPの神様】🍭キャンディ✨🔰超カンタン❣️手書きPOPの書き方がわかる動画(^^) バイト先で役に立つ事例が多数😃✨
#飴
#キャンディ
#詰め放題
#キャンディポップ
#pop担当
#手書き
#手書きPOP
#手書き
小さな恋のうた - 倖田來未
842
16
1
