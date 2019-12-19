Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomStoreContactCareersByteDanceCreator Directory
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparency
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok

grandma_cooking_recipes

ばあちゃんの料理教室🍳💗

· 2019-6-19
#tiktokグルメ #tiktok教室 #tiktok15秒クッキング #日常vlog #冷や汁 #サバ缶の冷や汁風えごま蕎麦 #鯖缶 #サバ缶

HAPPY HAPPY - TWICE

#tiktokグルメ #tiktok教室 #tiktok15秒クッキング #日常vlog #冷や汁 #サバ缶の冷や汁風えごま蕎麦 #鯖缶 #サバ缶

Report

Browse more For You videos

Get TikTok App