fugu_hamo1129
嗣音 (ふぐの人)
2020-2-26
とらふぐ処理スピード重視編ラスト！
#とらふぐ
#板前
#日本料理
#出刃包丁
#てっちり
#技
#調理人
#基礎中の基礎
#捌き方
ヘタクソなlove - t-Ace
