charosu25

ちゃろーす(^^)

· 5-16
今回の超ボスは簡単なのでみんなやりましょー❗️笑#グラクロ #無課金勢 #超ボス戦 #モンスピートとデリエリ #衣装コンプ！

シル・ヴ・プレジデント - P 丸様。

