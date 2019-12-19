Upload

Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.

Suggested accounts

AboutNewsroomStoreContactCareersByteDanceCreator Directory
TikTok for GoodAdvertiseDevelopersTransparency
HelpSafetyTermsPrivacyCreator PortalCommunity Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok

bemyselfinc

陳明煌SABATLFOV

· 2019-7-23
#2019 #0723 #台灣 #新北市 #三重 #忠孝碼頭 #日出 #相機 #縮時 #Taiwan #newtaipeicity #sunrise #timelapse #倒影

煙火里的塵埃 - 華晨宇

#2019 #0723 #台灣 #新北市 #三重 #忠孝碼頭 #日出 #相機 #縮時 #Taiwan #newtaipeicity #sunrise #timelapse #倒影

Report

Browse more For You videos

Get TikTok App