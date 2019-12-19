TikTok
ayumifit
ayumi_fit ヨガインストラクター
·
2019-6-28
Follow
7／20(土)逗子海岸でモーニングヨガします！当日参加OK！カモーン！
#逗子海岸
#逗子
#逗子マリーナ
#海の家
#海
#ヨガ
#イベント
JUST FOR YOU - DJ KEIKO
112
8
3
