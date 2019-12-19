TikTok
Upload
Log in
For You
Following
Log in to follow creators, like videos, and view comments.
Log in
Suggested accounts
About
Newsroom
Store
Contact
Careers
ByteDance
Creator Directory
TikTok for Good
Advertise
Developers
Transparency
Help
Safety
Terms
Privacy
Creator Portal
Community Guidelines
© 2021 TikTok
61._.12
ぴ🐰
·
2020-2-9
Follow
推したちがあまりにも可愛いから見てほしい(吐血)
#exo
#엑소
#exol
#chanyeol
#kyungsoo
#exolさんと繋がりたい
#韓国好きな人と繋がりたい
#チャニョル
#ギョンス
オリジナル楽曲 - ぴ🐰
Report
3125
28
61
Browse more For You videos
Get app
Get TikTok App